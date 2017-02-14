Couple’s love proven on cross-country haul

If you really want to get to know a person, travel the country together in a truck. You’ll find out quick whether or not you can keep a conversation going, or if you both can be comfortable with silence for a while. You’ll learn about each other’s annoying habits and whether or not you can tolerate them.





There’s no escaping each other in a big rig, so it shouldn’t take long to find out if two people are compatible.





And for 51-year-old truck driver Gary Overstreet, the time on the road was enough proof for him that he had found the love of his life.

Overstreet, who was set to marry Felecia Ardis on Valentine's Day at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas, told the Las Vegas Review Journal that the couple's love grew on a trip from their home state of Alabama to Seattle this past June.





“We were on the road 17 days, and we never once argued, not even about where we were going to eat,” Overstreet told the newspaper. “I figured she was the one.”





The couple traveled together in the truck again last week from Alabama to Arizona. After delivering a load of plastic, they drove to Las Vegas to get married. They were set to be wed by an Elvis impersonator at the Graceland chapel.





And in addition to it being Valentine’s Day, it was also Overstreet’s birthday.





“I thought it would be a nice birthday present for him,” Ardis said.





Congratulations to Gary and Felecia, and best wishes for many great years on and off the road.





And for those of you truck drivers out there who are thinking about tying the knot, consider asking your significant other to join you in the cab for a week or so. If you’re like Gary, you’ll discover if you found the one.