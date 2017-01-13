Watch CHP escort a jackknifed FedEx tractor down a snowy hill

It’s a nightmare scenario for a truck driver – jackknifing at the top of the grade on a snow-covered mountain road.





This played out for one unfortunate FedEx driver at 8:30 a.m. yesterday on Interstate 80, just above Floriston, Calif. Faced with an extended shutdown of the interstate to wait for a tow truck, the California Highway Patrol instead made the bold decision to escort the tractor down the slope, and into a turnout near Floriston.



