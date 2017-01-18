(VIDEO) Trucknado

I started my career analyzing and reporting on natural disasters several years ago. When I arrived at Land Line, I was excited to explore opportunities to use that knowledge in relation to the trucking industry. Needless to say, I was not disappointed.





In last year's August/September issue of Land Line Magazine, I wrote a story about truckers driving through the hellish scenes of a wildfire. On the other end of the spectrum, I pay attention to winter storms and the chain laws associated with them.





Last June, Associate Editor Greg Grisolano and I wrote a cover story exploring the options (or lack thereof) truckers have when coming face-to-face with a tornado . Some officials actually told me it was very unlikely to happen. Well, tell that to this guy:



As reported by KHOU in Houston, trucker Austin Sheppeard came in direct contact with a freakin’ tornado! This happened on Interstate 45 near the Grand Parkway/99 west ramp in Spring, Texas. As reported byin Houston, trucker Austin Sheppeard came in direct contact with a freakin’ tornado! This happened on Interstate 45 near the Grand Parkway/99 west ramp in Spring, Texas.





Fortunately for Sheppeard, this tornado is about as weak as they can get and still be considered a tornado, but that’s nothing to scoff at. Surface winds must be at least 40 mph before any formation is considered a tornado.





For truckers, blizzards and flooding pose the largest threat, but you never know what may strike with little to no notice. What scary, weather-related event have you come across while on the road? Email me at Tyson_fisher@landlinemag.com.