Meet the candidates for OOIDA's Board of Directors

Nine OOIDA members are running for seats on the Board of Directors. They are Mark Carter, Pine, Colo.; David Jungeblut, Sibley, Mo.; John Koglman, Oberlin, Ohio; Michael Kordi, Sunnyvale, Texas; Bob Lloyd, Ottawa Lake, Mich.; Jose “Tony” Martinez, North Bergen, N.J.; Chuck Paar, Mount Jewett, Pa.; Hamlin “Trot” Raney III, Wake Forest, N.C., and Doug Smith, Bountiful, Utah.
We’ve compiled background info on all nine candidates, as well as links to their interviews with Land Line Now.
Ballots were mailed out to the membership on Nov. 15 and are due back by Dec. 30. Current OOIDA members can also vote online at OOIDA.com. Members may also vote at OOIDA’s Spirit of the American Trucker tour truck, which will be on the road until Dec. 21. The Spirit Tour Truck Schedule is here.
Click on the name below to view the bios of each board candidate, including their photos and interviews with Land Line Now Host Mark Reddig.
Mark Carter, Pine, Colo.
David Jungeblut, Sibley, Mo.
John Marshall Koglman, Oberlin, Ohio
Michael Kordi, Sunnyvale, Texas
Robert Dee Lloyd, Ottawa Lake, Mich.
Jose “Tony” Martinez, North Bergen, N.J.
Charles “Chuck” Paar, Mount Jewett, Pa.
Hamlin (Trot) Raney III, Wake Forest, N.C.
Douglas Ralph Smith, Bountiful, Utah