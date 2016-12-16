Meet the candidates for OOIDA's Board of Directors

Comments are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Land Line Magazine or OOIDA and are subject for consideration for inclusion in the magazine.



To comment, click on the headline of the entry you want to comment on. On the bottom of the page you will then click on "Post a comment."You DO NOT have to have an account to submit a comment, as we allow for anonymous comments. Either type in a nickname or click anonymous. Publish your comment and you're done.Comments are moderated for profanity, topic relevance and spam. Moderation of posts occurs during normal business hours Monday-Friday.